Two lanes of Corridor G South shut down following 3-vehicle accident

Posted: / Updated:
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Emergency officials say the middle and fast lanes of Corridor G South at Green Road are shut down due to an accident.

Officials say the three-vehicle accident happened around 7:35 p.m. in front of the Pied Piper.

No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

