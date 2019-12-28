CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Emergency officials say the middle and fast lanes of Corridor G South at Green Road are shut down due to an accident.
Officials say the three-vehicle accident happened around 7:35 p.m. in front of the Pied Piper.
No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Two lanes of Corridor G South shut down following 3-vehicle accident
- First charter school application in Kentucky rejected
- The Newseum in Washington D.C. is set to close Dec. 31, 2019
- Marching Thunder set to take the streets of London for parade
- A year in review: Stories that made us smile in 2019
- Plan ahead to avoid wasting money in pursuit of fitness goals
- West Virginia non-profit builds houses for homeless veterans
- Doctors predict rough season for RSV virus
- Crowd of teenagers fighting closes mall, prompts arrests
- 15 injured in explosion at Beechcraft plant in Kansas