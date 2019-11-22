Two lanes of Corridor G southbound shut down after four-vehicle accident

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A four-vehicle accident has shut down a portion of Route 119 in South Charleston.

Emergency management officials say two southbound lanes are closed on Corridor G just passed Green Road. Emergency crews are on scene and have no word on injuries.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories