Two lanes of Corridor G southbound shut down after four-vehicle accident

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
accident wreck_1510951560201.jpg

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A four-vehicle accident has shut down a portion of Route 119 in South Charleston.

Emergency management officials say two southbound lanes are closed on Corridor G just passed Green Road. Emergency crews are on scene and have no word on injuries.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events