Two lanes of Corridor G southbound shut down after four-vehicle accident

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A four-vehicle accident has shut down a portion of Route 119 in South Charleston.
Emergency management officials say two southbound lanes are closed on Corridor G just passed Green Road. Emergency crews are on scene and have no word on injuries.
