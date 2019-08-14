Two Lawrence County, Ohio students reach finish line of top-level drum corps careers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WOWK) – Two former Lawrence County high school students just completed their final seasons in the top level of marching music after performing in the Drum Corps International World Championships in Indianapolis August 9th and 10th.

World Championship competition for Drum Corps International units is held annually at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Shelby Dalton graduated from Rock Hill High School and is finishing her mathematics studies this year at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth. She played this season with the Seattle Cascades Drum and Bugle Corps based in Seattle.

Shelby Dalton of Lawrence County, Ohio after her final drum corps performance with Seattle Cascades on August 9, 2019 in Indianapolis, IN.

Logan Zerkle graduated from Dawson-Bryant High School in Coal Grove, Ohio just 11 miles down the road from Rock Hill. He is finishing his music studies at Ohio University in Athens with an eye on becoming a military musician. He played his third season with the Bluecoats Drum and Bugle Corps based in Canton, Ohio.

Logan Zerkle of Lawrence County, Ohio in his final weekend of performing with the Bluecoats drum and bugle corps on August 9, 2019 in Indianapolis, IN.

Both corps finished in the top 25 rankings in the World Championships recently at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Cascades finished 25th and the Bluecoats finished 2nd.

The two spent the better part of three months with their respective corps touring most of the nation, sleeping on gym floors only briefly at night while practicing at least 8 hours a day before performing before thousands each night then moving to the next tour stop.

Drum Corps International is described as “professional marching band,” and it is considered the highest level of marching arts. Both Zerkle and Dalton say they are proof students from this area can make these groups and encourage them to try out for a group if they have the interest.

Shelby and Logan describe their experiences in their own words in these video segments.