Two local men sentenced to federal time for multi-state meth conspiracy

HUNTINGTON WV (WOWK) – Two men were sentenced to federal prison today for their role in a conspiracy where large quantities of methamphetamine was transported from Akron, Ohio and distributed across the Southern District of West Virginia.

According to a statement sent to 13 News by United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Aaron Del Thompson, 36, of Huntington, was sentenced to 46 months and Brad Acy Holley, 40, of Charleston, was sentenced to 10 years and seven months.

Both men previously entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

“Out of state drug dealers have caused too much pain to the people of West Virginia,” Stuart said. “Meth is a devastating drug that is growing as a drug of choice. This joint investigation led by the FBI helped stop the flow of these dangerous drugs into West Virginia. Great work by the FBI, ATF, and many state and local partners on this matter.”

Thompson admitted between May and September of 2019 he conspired with multiple individuals to distribute methamphetamine in the Huntington area.

“Thompson repeatedly obtained quantities of methamphetamine which were transported from Akron to Huntington,” the statement said “Thompson relied on multiple individuals from Akron to deliver the methamphetamine to him and he would in turn distribute the methamphetamine to various customers in Huntington. Thompson admitted that he knew some of his customers intended to redistribute the methamphetamine they were purchasing. Thompson also admitted that he was responsible for distributing up to 500 grams of methamphetamine during the conspiracy.”

Holley admitted between Fall 2018 and September 2019, he conspired with multiple individuals to distribute methamphetamine in the Huntington and Charleston areas.

“Holley pooled money with another individual to obtain large quantities of methamphetamine which he and the other individual would then distribute,” the statement said. “Holley also began obtaining methamphetamine himself which was transported from Akron and sold in multiple cities in West Virginia. Holley admitted that he was supplied methamphetamine on a regular basis and that he was aware some of the customers to whom he distributed methamphetamine intended to further distribute the drug across the district.”

As part of his plea, Holley admitted he was responsible for distributing up to five kilograms of methamphetamine during the conspiracy.

