Two men arrested after assaulting state trooper

SISSIONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Two men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a state trooper in Sissonville Tuesday evening.

According to Kanawha County Deputies, the trooper pulled one man over on his ATV for a traffic violation. Another man came out of a house intoxicated and attacked the trooper.

The trooper suffered a cut and bruising around one of his eyes. He has received medical attention.

The driver of the ATV had outstanding warrants and a traffic violation.

