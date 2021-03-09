Two men arrested after assaulting state trooper

SISSIONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Two men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a state trooper in Sissonville Tuesday evening.
According to Kanawha County Deputies, the trooper pulled one man over on his ATV for a traffic violation. Another man came out of a house intoxicated and attacked the trooper.
The trooper suffered a cut and bruising around one of his eyes. He has received medical attention.
The driver of the ATV had outstanding warrants and a traffic violation.
