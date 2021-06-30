Two men arrested for alleged theft of more than $80K worth of outdoor equipment

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies say they have solved a massive theft case that spanned across both Jackson and Putnam counties.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Galen Cochran and Jerry Smith, both of Liberty, West Virginia, have been accused of allegedly stealing more than $80,000 worth of items. Those items include three Polaris Ranger double seat side-by-sides, a 12′ tandem axle utility trailer, and an industrial pull-behind welder-generator combo.

Deputies say the suspects were found within 24 hours of the thefts from the Fairplain area.