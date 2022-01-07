Two men arrested on drug charges in Huntington narcotics investigations

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police say two men have been arrested in two separate drug busts in the city.

According to the HPD, both drug busts were conducted by the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and the HPD.

The first operation took place Dec. 29, 2021, as part of an ongoing drug investigation. The task force and HPD SWAT Team members executed a search warrant at a home in the 2100 block of Jefferson Avenue. authorities say they found and seized more than 500 grams of heroin, marijuana, “crack cocaine” and suboxone as well as cash and materials used to package and distribute narcotics.

HPD says Matthew Scott Fortner Jr., 34, of Huntington was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony. Authorities also say more arrests have been made in this investigation and that more are expected, but did not give further details regarding those suspects.

The second operation happened Jan. 5, 2022, according to HPD. Officers say the task force and HPD’s Patrol Bureau executed a “drug-related” search warrant on Riverside Drive in the Altizer neighborhood. In that search, authorities said they seized two vehicles, more than 1,000 grams of heroin and fentanyl, a “large quantity” of methamphetamines, two firearms, a “large amount of cash” and materials used to process and distribute narcotics.

According to HPD, Philip Rucker, 42, originally of Missouri, was taken into custody and charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Police say Rucker was also wanted on two active warrants in Cabell County.