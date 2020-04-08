Two men charged in Cross Lanes shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sherriff’s Office has charged two men with malicious wounding and first-degree robbery after today’s shooting at the Roadway Inn in Cross Lanes.

In a press conference held this afternoon, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said police took four people into custody today after the shooting. Rutherford says the victim’s injuries were not life threatening.

There has been 42 calls at the Rodeway Inn in the past 6 months, Rutherford says. He asked residents in that area to help police take control of the situation.

The Sheriff’s office is still working with the prosecuting attorney office to determine any additional charges.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories