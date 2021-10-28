Two men charged in Fayette County malicious assault

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two men are have been arrested on felony charges in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to an assault complaint in Kimberly Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 27, 2021. Deputies say they found a victim at the scene who had “lacerations to his head.”

Deputies took a statement, which they were able to verify through video surveillance at the home. The sheriff’s office says the video showed that two men, who were allegedly armed with a firearm and a knife, went to the home and confronted the victim. The confrontation reportedly resulted in “a physical altercation,” deputies say.

The sheriff’s office says the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau then took over the investigation.

Fridley says Joseph E. Given, 56, of Falls View, and Austin Given, 25, of Montgomery, are facing felony charges of Malicious Assault and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Joseph Given also faces a charge of Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. The two men were arraigned in Fayette County Magistrate Court and the sheriff’s office says they failed to post bonds of $25,000 each.

According to the sheriff’s office, Joseph Given was out on bond at the time of this incident in connection to a separate incident that happened recently. Authorities say that bond has now been revoked.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590. through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.