Two men injured at bar shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two men were injured after a shooting early Saturday morning at a bar in Huntington.

Chief Ray Cornwell of the Huntington Police Department says the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Marigold Bar on the 1300 block of 4th Ave.

Officers say they met with Bryant Reed, 25, of Taylor, Michigan, who had been shot and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, officers were notified of another person, Martel Harris, 25, of Hamtramck, Michigan, who arrived at Cabell-Huntington with a gunshot wound.

Huntington Police says the gunshot wounds appear to be not life threatening for both victims.

Investigation is still ongoing.