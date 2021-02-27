Two men injured at bar shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two men were injured after a shooting early Saturday morning at a bar in Huntington.
Chief Ray Cornwell of the Huntington Police Department says the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Marigold Bar on the 1300 block of 4th Ave.
Officers say they met with Bryant Reed, 25, of Taylor, Michigan, who had been shot and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
During the investigation, officers were notified of another person, Martel Harris, 25, of Hamtramck, Michigan, who arrived at Cabell-Huntington with a gunshot wound.
Huntington Police says the gunshot wounds appear to be not life threatening for both victims.
Investigation is still ongoing.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.