Two men sentenced for murder in 2017 shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kanawha County Judge Tera Salango’s office says that two men have been sentenced after being found guilty of murder in a 2017 shooting.

Jayrionte Thomas and Marcus Young, both of Detroit, were sentenced to life in prison without a recommendation of mercy for the shooting death of Terrell Davenport.

The shooting happened near the West Side Market and Deli on 7th Avenue in December 2017. The two men were arrested in Detroit by US Marshals in the following weeks.

