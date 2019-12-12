Live Now
Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

Two men sentenced for murder in 2017 shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Jayrionte Thomas and Marcus Young_1513347338345.png

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kanawha County Judge Tera Salango’s office says that two men have been sentenced after being found guilty of murder in a 2017 shooting.

Jayrionte Thomas and Marcus Young, both of Detroit, were sentenced to life in prison without a recommendation of mercy for the shooting death of Terrell Davenport.

The shooting happened near the West Side Market and Deli on 7th Avenue in December 2017. The two men were arrested in Detroit by US Marshals in the following weeks.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events