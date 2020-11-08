2020 General Election

Two men taken to hospital after shooting accident

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft,

Posted: / Updated:

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting accident earlier this afternoon.

The accident happened on the 6700 block of Mud River Rod in Barboursville.

Cabell County Sheriff’s office says the two men were transported to St. Mary’s hospital and their status are currently unknown.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s department is investigating at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS