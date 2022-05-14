HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two men are wanted after allegedly robbing a store in Huntington late Friday, May 13.

The Huntington Police Department says they received a call about an armed robbery around 10 p.m.

They say an employee at a store in the 2500 block of Washington Boulevard called them saying two men came into the store, pointed firearms at the employee, and demanded money and cigarettes. No one was injured, according to the Huntington PD.

Officers say the suspects left in a silver four-door vehicle westbound on Norway Avenue.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 304-696-4420 at extension 1034. You can also call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

Below are surveillance photos taken during the time of the incident.