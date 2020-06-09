Two men will serve federal time after Huntington drug investigation

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Two out-of-state men were sentenced to federal prison today for drug crimes, after an investigation conducted by the Huntington Police Department.

According to United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Alonzo Wayne Clay, Jr., 31, of Austin, Texas, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine after police found approximately 25 grams of crack cocaine and 1,000 ecstasy pills in his vehicle.

Police say Clay admitted he intended to sell the crack cocaine and the ecstasy pills.

In an unrelated case, police say Demaurea Davis, 23, of Akron, Ohio previously admitted he possessed approximately 40 grams of heroin and carfentanil while serving home confinement for a Cabell County sentence,

On January 29, 2018, officers searched his residence and located approximately 40 grams of heroin and carfentanil. Davis admitted that he intended to sell the heroin and carfentanil.

Both men were sentenced to 70 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

“Carfentanil, which is an elephant tranquilizer, crack cocaine and ecstasy are off the streets and so are the perpetrators, thanks to the great work of the Huntington Police Department,” Stuart said. “We’re taking back the streets of Huntington from out-of-state drug dealers — one case at a time.”

