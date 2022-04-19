GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Two minors have been connected to an arson fire in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office says a fire at the old Raceland Car Shops, owned by CSX Transportation, was called in just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.

Greenup County deputies say they were notified by an employee on April 18 that they found suspicious materials that could be used to start a fire. This led the employee to believe this could be arson.

A deputy then discovered that the fire was started by two minors.

They say one of them was interviewed which led them to the second person involved.

One of them is being charged with Second Degree Arson and Third Degree Burglary. The other minor has pending charges of the same nature.