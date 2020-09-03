Two more COVID-19 cases connected to Kanawha County Family Court

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Family Court and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say two additional COVID-19 cases have been connected to the Kanawha County Family Court.

A total of four cases are associated with Family Court as of Thursday, Sept. 3. The Kanawha County Commission says Family Court offices will remain closed until at least Sept. 9.

The WV National Guard is sanitizing and cleaning the Family Court offices today and the health department will complete contact tracing. The commission says additional testing will be offered to people who have been in direct contact with those who tested positive.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories