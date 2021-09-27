Two more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Boyd County

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says two more Boyd County residents have died due to COVID-19 between Sept. 25 and Sept. 27, bringing the county to 94 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 52-year-old female and a 70-year-old male.

The BCEOC says 94 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported since Sept. 25. The new cases bring Boyd County to 1,240 new cases reported since Sept. 1. According to health officials, Boyd County has had a total of 7,540 COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic began.

Of the new cases in today’s report, one person, a 29-year-old, has been hospitalized. Those with newly confirmed cases range in age from three 1-month-olds to two 81-year-olds. Health officials say 24 of the residents with new cases are under the age of 18, and 20 of those residents are under the age of 12 and too young to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials say 4,647 residents of Boyd County have recovered from the virus.

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health have Boyd County listed as red, meaning it has a high rate of community transmission for COVID-19.

The KDPH lists Boyd County’s current incidence rate of 89.3. The CDC says the county has had 648.57 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The county’s estimated population, according to the CDC, is 46,718.

According to the CDC, 55.9% of those eligible in Boyd County, or 22,500 people 12 years and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 44.8%, or 18,045 people, have been fully vaccinated.