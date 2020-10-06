Two more Kanawha County Ambulance employees test positive for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority officials say two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday evening.

KCEAA management says all proper safety precautions being followed and cleaning underway at stations.

All necessary personal protective equipment is being utilized by our personnel, responding to the public in need of emergency medical assistance. Monica Mason, Director of Education and Clinical Services

The authority says they’ve had a total of six positives since the pandemic began, including two on Saturday.

