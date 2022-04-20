HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Due to similarities in the cases, investigators believe two vehicles that were found around midnight are a part of the multiple stolen vehicles found along Guyan Avenue in Huntington.

Huntington police say a car that was reported stolen was found being driven on 28th Street going north. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but they eventually lost sight of the vehicle.

It was then found abandoned by another officer in the area of 26th Street and 10th Avenue. They say three suspects were seen running away from the vehicle.

In the same lot, another stolen vehicle was found.

Huntington Police were already investigating six cars that were reported stolen and were all located in the same area Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Phil Watkins tells 13 News that those six cars were located along Guyan Avenue. Right now investigators are trying to figure out who put them there and why.

The case began when a resident in the area noticed several vandalized vehicles that were “not familiar” with the neighborhood and called 911, according to police.