KANAWHA COUNTY, W.V. (WOWK) – Two new arrests in copper wire thefts in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles Tucker and Jeremy Johnson, just 24 hours after the alleged crime was committed.

“The deputy took his canine and tracked through the woods,” said Sgt. Brian Humphreys. “[He] found some evidence nearby, along a trail, and it was obvious some items had been dragged through the woods to that location.”

These arrests mark the fifth and sixth copper theft-related arrests, in Kanawha County, in just over one month.

“We want people to know we take this crime very seriously,” said Sgt. Humphreys. “When somebody steals copper wiring from a cell tower site, it knocks out power in that location, prevents people from being able to call 9-1-1…it limits emergency services ability to operate, it’s a very serious thing.”

Tucker and Johnson are both charged with breaking and entering, and damaging or destructing a public utility company property.