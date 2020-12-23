Two new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Two more people in Boyd County have died in relation to COVID-19.
The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center confirmed the deaths of a 70-year-old female and a 72-year-old male, bringing the county’s total deaths related to COVID-19 to 42.
The county also reported 39 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, making 967 cases reported so far in the month of December. Health officials in Boyd County have confirmed 2,829 cases throughout the pandemic. 1,680 residents have recovered from their illnes.
Of the newly reported cases, health officials say none are in the hospital at this time. Their ages range from 3 years-old to 82 years-old.
Boyd County is red on the state’s current incidence map as of Dec. 23, with a rate of 47.7%.
