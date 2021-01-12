Two new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Two more Greenup County residents have died in connection to COVID-19.

The Greenup County Health Department confirmed the deaths of a 69-year-old male and a 74-year-old male in connection with COVID-19, bringing the county to 28 deaths related to the virus.

The county is also reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 as of Jan. 12, 2021. Since the pandemic began, health officials have recorded 2,763 COVID-19 cases in Greenup County. The county is currently red on Kentucky’s Current Incidence Rate map with a rate of 89.1%.