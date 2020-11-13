Two new COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County, active cases drop

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two more people have died Friday as a result of COVID-19 in Kanawha County.
The two deaths are identified as an 86-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, which brings the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 121.
There are sixty-five new cases Friday, bringing the total to 4,267.
The good news is that active cases in the county once again dropped, down to 938 from 946 on Thursday.
