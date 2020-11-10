Two new COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – County and city health officials report two new deaths related to COVID-19 in Scioto County, bringing the county’s total deaths to 15.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments confirm the deaths of a 78-year-old woman, who died over the weekend and a 70-year-old man who died yesterday.

Health officials say while COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, it does not rule out the existence of other health factors that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.