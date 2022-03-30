HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Major upgrades are heading to Huntington as the city moves forward with plans to build two new fire stations.

The two new stations set to be built will completely replace the old ones. The first will be built right on 20th Street near Marshall University and the second will be in Westmoreland on Piedmont Road, near Vinson Middle School.

Huntington Fire Chief, Greg Fuller said these new facilities are much needed, as the current stations are decades old and don’t provide the safest or most efficient quarters for his firefighters.

“We are very excited to have a fire station on the opposite side of the underpasses, because in very acclimated weather and under extreme conditions, there have been some delays in response that this will completely address that.”

Chief Fuller said some of the issues they are facing with these buildings are the single door garages, making it harder for their trucks to get in and out of the station. He said they also have concerns with the sleeping quarters.



“The sleeping quarters are arranged above the bay areas,” said Chief Fuller. “That’s where the apparatus are and it’s been a constant struggle for us to keep the diesel exhaust which contain carcinogens, separate from the firefighters”

Chief Fuller said the outline for the two new stations will fix all of those issues, allowing them to better serve their community and increase their response time.

Construction on the new 20th Street University Station will begin this summer and is budgeted for $4.9 million.

Chief Fuller said they hope to have the building up and running as soon as the beginning of next year, and hopes it will help in recruiting for the department.

“We believe that what these excellent people are will be exemplified by the quarters that they will have and we think that will be a shining example to others, who may want to come in and join,” said Chief Fuller.