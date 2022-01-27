DEVELOPING: Two pedestrians taken to hospital after being struck in Charleston

UPDATE (7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27): The left two lanes of Quarrier Street are blocked off near the Civic Center while Charleston Police investigate the incident.

Fire and ambulances have left the scene.

The two pedestrians were transported to the hospital.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Kanawha Metro confirms that two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Thursday night.

The incident happened at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Quarrier Street in Charleston.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will update this story as new information becomes available.