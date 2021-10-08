Two people charged after child flown to hospital

Breanna Lambert, 23, of Portsmouth, and Johnny Smith, 39, of West Portsmouth are facing child endangerment charges after a four-year-old was taken to the hospital with skull fractures. (Photos Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A man and woman in Scioto County are facing child endangerment and other charges after a 4-year-old was taken to the hospital.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, says they received a call around 3 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 that a child had been taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center on Scioto Trail. The child was then taken to Sothern Ohio Medical Center and then flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

Thoroughman says his office was told the child had severe skull fractures and may have ingested drugs. Deputies began searching for the mother to investigate the incident and notified Scioto County Children Services.

Child Services and Deputies found the mother, identified as Breanna Lambert, 23, of Portsmouth, and her boyfriend, identified as Johnny Smith, 39, of West Portsmouth, around 10:44 a.m. later that morning at a hotel in Rosemount.

Deputies say Smith said he had been playing with the child, tossing her in the air, while Lambert was inside a store. According to the sheriff’s office, he admitted that while tossing the child in the air, he dropped her on the pavement, hitting the back of her head. Deputies say Smith told them they went back to the hotel and everything had appeared okay with the child, but that she later began “acting strange” so they put her in an ice bath and then took her to KDMC.

Thoroughman says Lambert and Smith were arrested without incident and that detectives found approximately 10 grams of suspected heroin during the investigation.

Lambert has been charged with one count of Child Endangerment, a second-degree felony, and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor. Smith was charged with one count of Child Endangerment, a second-degree felony, a Bench Warrant for driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor, and a parole violation, a fifth-degree felony. They are both being held at the Scioto County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.