Two people charged with breaking and entering in Kanawha County

BELLE, WV (WOWK) — Last night Elizabeth Kaye Ball, 31, of Belle, was arrested on a traffic stop by a Cedar Grove Police Officer.
Earlier in the day detectives with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for three counts of breaking and entering against her for crimes occurred last week at storage buildings in Elkview.
Today her partner in the crime was also arrested. Aaron Joseph Bigler, 22, of Belle, is also charged with three counts of breaking and entering.
The crimes were solved partially because of tips Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office received from the public.
The public also helped them find additional surveillance video of the suspects and ultimately identify them.
The Kanawha County Sheriffs Office says they are also appreciative of the Cedar Grove Police Department and their assistance.
