Two people dead after house fire in Spencer

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people have died, and one person was rescued after a house fire in Roane County early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported around 6:25 a.m. on the 5100 block of Ripley Road in Spencer.

On the scene of a fatal house fire in Spencer, WV. We will have more information on this tonight @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/wQiRx1gyZr — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) March 20, 2021

An off-duty Roane County Deputy was in the area when he saw the fire. Five people reportedly lived in the house, but two were not home at the time of the fire. The deputy managed to pull out two people from the burning building, a man and a woman.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials on scene say the man who was pulled from the fire didn’t survive. Another man who was left in the house also did not survive. Officials confirmed that a dog has also died from the fire.

The investigation is still ongoing.

