VANCEBURG, KY (WOWK)—A fatal house fire is under investigation in Lewis County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say that they received a call for assistance from the Lewis County Sheriff’s office regarding a house fire on Thursday.

The fire happened on Sullivan Ridge Road in Vanceburg.

After putting out the fire, investigators found two sets of unidentifiable human remains. Those remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

This fire is still under investigation.