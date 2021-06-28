Two people facing charges in overdose death investigation

According to the Jackson County, WV, Sheriff’s Office, Damen Morgan, 33, Cottageville, and Kristina N. McCue, 31, of Cottageville, are facing charges including delivery of a controlled substance resulting in death. Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Jackson County deputies have arrested two people into a lengthy investigation in connection to overdose deaths.

According to the Jackson County, WV, Sheriff’s Office, Damen Morgan, 33, Cottageville, and Kristina N. McCue, 31, of Cottageville, are facing charges including delivery of a controlled substance resulting in death.

The criminal complaint says Jackson County Bureau of Inivestigations agents responded to a “Dead on Arrival (DOA)” call in Ravenswood around May 9, 2021. Investigators said they learned the man had died of an appparent drug overdose and said they located a white powdered substance believed to be fentanyl in the room where the man was located.

The sheriff’s office says two other people, a man and a woman, were arrested and interviewed. They gave consistent statements claiming the fentanyl had been delivered to the deceased the night before. According to deputies, the woman described the transaction and allegedly said the fentanyl had been purchased near the dollar store in Millwood.

Both the individuals arrested in March were able to describe the person who sold the fentanyl as “Nikki,” or Kristina N. McCue, and the man also named Morgan along with McCue, deputies said..

According to the sherriff’s office, the arrests of McCue and Morgan were part of a coordinated operation involving the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshal Service, and Point Pleasant Police Department.