Two people found dead in Athens County home

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Ohio woman and a West Virginia man were found dead in a home early this morning.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith says the Athens County 911 office received a call with an open line around 5:08 a.m. this morning, Friday, Nov. 26. Dispatchers and deputies determined that the call had come from McDougal Road in Millfield, Ohio.

When deputies arrived at the home, there was no answer at the door. They said they then found an open back door and entered the home. Inside, deputies found a male and female both deceased, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the investigation, deputies said they found evidence of a dispute. The sheriff’s office says the woman, identified as Jennifer Draper, 40, was allegedly killed by a single shotgun round. According to authorities, the man, identified as Christopher Roach, 43, of Leon, West Virginia, appears to have died by suicide. Deputies say Roach was Draper’s live-in partner.

Both of their bodies have been taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s office for autopsies. The investigation is still ongoing.