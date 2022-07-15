ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — St. Albans Fire Department says two people are in police custody after a speeding driver crashed and rolled the vehicle on its top.

According to SAFD, a driver of an SUV went off-road at a high speed in the 2200 block of MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans.

The car was rolled on its top into trees and brush, which can be seen in the photo provided by SAFD.

(Photo courtesy of SAFD)

One man left the scene but was found in some brush, SAFD says.

According to SAFD, both vehicle occupants denied injury and were instead taken into police custody.