WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) – Two people are in custody following a pursuit that led to a crash on Interstate 64.

According to Kenova Police, the vehicle being pursued wrecked into the catch fence located in the median westbound on Interstate 64 at mile marker 2.

In the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle struck a police cruiser.

There is no word on injuries or what led to pursuit at this time.

Interstate 64 was closed westbound while crews worked to clear the scene.