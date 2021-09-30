Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Two people, including police officer, taken to hospital following crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County late Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported near the St. Albans McDonald’s on MacCorkle Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to dispatchers, the accident involved a police cruiser and another vehicle.

Two people were injured, including a St. Albans Police officer. They were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS