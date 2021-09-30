Two people, including police officer, taken to hospital following crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County late Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported near the St. Albans McDonald’s on MacCorkle Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to dispatchers, the accident involved a police cruiser and another vehicle.

Two people were injured, including a St. Albans Police officer. They were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.