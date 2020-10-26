Two Roane County schools with positive COVID-19 cases

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Roane County Schools have confirmed a total of three positive COVID-19 cases in two of its schools.

One positive COVID-19 case involves a staff member at Spencer Elementary School, and two positive COVID-19 cases involve students at Roane County High School.

Spencer Elementary School was placed on a precautionary 14-day quarantine.

Roane County High School placed all students on distance learning beginning Monday, Oct. 26, until further notice.

The Roane General Hospital and the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department have been working together to conduct contract tracing in Roane County Schools.

The positive case at Spencer Elementary School is believed to be a result of contact with a positive family member, while the positive cases at Roane County High School are still under investigation.

