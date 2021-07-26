UPDATE: Woman killed in West Side shooting

UPDATE (1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 26): Charleston PD has confirmed that the female shot in this incident has passed away. Her cause of death has been ruled a homicide.

UPDATE (12:51 p.m. on Monday, July 26): Metro says that one of the two people has been transported to a hospital. No information about a suspect is available at this time.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to dispatch, two people were reportedly shot on Charleston’s West Side at around 12:20 p.m. on Monday.

The shooting took place in the 800 block of Stockton Street in Charleston. The victims are said to be one male and one female.

No other information is available at this time.