GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Wednesday, Thersa Martin, 49, was shot and stabbed in her home along Darby Hollow by a juvenile relative resulting in her death.

Kentucky State Police say another juvenile allegedly brought the handgun to the house after the first suspect made a plan to kill Martin.

One was charged with Murder–Domestic Violence and the other was charged with being involved in Murder-Domestic Violence.

Several neighbors say when they heard about the murder right down the road, they were shocked.

This was all after learning one of the individuals charged in this case was related to the victim. However, their relationship has not been released.

Neighbor and family friend James Smith says he knew the family but never expected anything like this to happen.

“If you need help with anything, I mean, they’d help you any way they could. They were real good neighbors; you couldn’t ask for a better neighbor,” says Smith in regard to the Martin family.

Other neighbors, who wanted to remain anonymous are also echoing that same message, with many offering thoughts and prayers for the victim’s family.

Both juveniles were lodged in the Boyd County Juvenile Detention Center and the case is still under investigation.