Two teens missing in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing/runaway teens last seen on Thursday morning.

17-year-old Shalyn Philips and 16-year-old Dustin Carrington are believed to be traveling in a 2007 maroon Jeep Compass a temporary Ohio license L042682.

Anyone with information should contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office 740-354-7556 or Detective Giles at 740-354-7316.

Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office