Two tractor-trailer crashes cause traffic problems in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency officials in Jackson County, West Virginia say two tractor-trailers have rolled over on I-77 at the 154.5 South and the 150 North mile markers.

The first crash has closed both southbound lanes, according to West Virginia 511. The second has closed both northbound lanes. Emergency crews are on the scenes and drivers are advised to use caution and be prepared to stop.

Emergency officials said there was no word on any injuries related to either crash.