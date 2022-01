Two people are trapped in a car that rolled into a creek, according to Metro 911 Dispatchers. The incident happened near Limestone and Rocco Road in the Cross Lanes area just before 4 p.m. Jan. 6, 2022

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – Two people are trapped in a car that rolled into a creek, according to Metro 911 Dispatchers.

The incident happened near Limestone and Rocco Road in the Cross Lanes area just before 4 p.m.

Emergency crews are headed to the scene.

No other information is available at this time.