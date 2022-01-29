Two-vehicle crash in Chelyan, all lanes of MacCorkle Ave SE shut down

CHELYAN, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 officials confirm a two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Cabin Creek Road and MacCorkle Avenue Southeast in Chelyan.

They say the call came in at around 1:50 p.m.

Both westbound and eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue SE are closed down at this time. They say they do not have an estimate on when the area will open back up.

Dispatchers say there are minor injuries. There is no word on the extent of injuries or if anyone is being taken to the hospital.

Officials report that the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Kanawha County Medics, East Bank Fire Department, and Cabin Creek Fire Department are on the scene.