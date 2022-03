CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A two-vehicle crash has happened at the intersection of Truslow Street and Quarrier Street near the entrance to the Charleston Town Center.

Metro 911 officials confirm that it happened just before 2:15 p.m.

No one was taken to the hospital and wreckers are on the way.