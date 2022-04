JEFFERSON, WV (WOWK) — A two-vehicle car crash in the 3200 block of Kanawha Terrace in Jefferson. leads to one person being taken to the hospital.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 1:45 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

They say there were no road closures.

Jefferson VFD, Kanawha County Ambulance, Kanawha County Sheriff’s