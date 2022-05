NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 6th Street and 1st Avenue in Nitro sent one person to the hospital.

Metro 911 officials say this happened at around 1:15 p.m.

They say there were no road closures.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The Nitro Police Department, Nitro Fire Department and Kanawha County medics are on the scene.