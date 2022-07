TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — A two-vehicle crash has been reported in the 5,000 block of Coal River Road in Tornado.

Lincoln County dispatchers say happened around 8:12 p.m.

They say injuries are being reported.

The West Virginia State Police is on its way to the scene, and Lincoln and Kanawha EMS, as well as Alum Creek Volunteer Fire Department, are on the scene