Two wanted in Kanawha County on felony warrants

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted on active warrants.

Police say Eric Scott Appleton and Roy Antron Welch, Jr. are wanted on active felony arrest warrants out of Kanawha County for robbery in connection with a home invasion that happened Sept. 20. in the eastern end of South Charleston.

Anyone who knows either man’s whereabouts or has any information on the incident is asked to call the South Charleston Police Department at (304) 744-5951 (ext 108) or at the department’s anonymous tip line at (304)744-6521.

