Tyler Childers performs on “CBS This Morning”

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WOWK) – Paintsville, Kentucky native Tyler Childers performed on CBS This Morning’s Saturday Session today.

Childers was recently nominated for his first Grammy Award in the “Best Country Solo Performance” category with his song “All Your’n,” which he performed on the show.

He released his breakthrough album, “Purgatory,” in 2017. His latest album, Country Squire,” debuted at number one on Billboard’s Country Albums chart.

When Childers was nominated for a Grammy Award in November, he said, “Not bad for a Creeker from Hickman Holler. Thanks to everyone for the support.”

