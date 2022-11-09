CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) says it responded to a brush fire in the 5300 block of Dewitt Road in Cross Lanes around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tyler Mountain VFD says the fire was spreading to residential houses upon arrival. Firefighters were able to keep the flames contained and prevent them from spreading further, officials tell 13 News.

(Photo courtesy of Tyler Mountain VFD)

(Photo courtesy of Tyler Mountain VFD)

(Photo courtesy of Tyler Mountain VFD)

Fire department officials also say there have been several brush fires in the area on Wednesday. Tyler Mountain VFD is reminding people about the dangers of burning during a Red Flag Warning.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for increased fire risk in northeastern Kentucky, southeastern Ohio and most of West Virginia on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition to regular statewide burn laws, fire departments in several Tri-State towns and counties implemented a complete burn ban or strongly advised against all burning on Wednesday and the following days. While it may normally be legal to burn in these areas between certain times, residents should not burn at all while the Red Flag Warning is still in effect.

To view burning regulations for the Tri-State on Wednesday and the following days, click here. It is important to remember that people who do not follow burn laws can face criminal penalties such as fines or jail time.