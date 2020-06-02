Types of jobs in the Mountain State changing due to pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – COVID-19 has changed a lot of things in our country; including which jobs are thriving, and which jobs might not make it.

We are now entering month three of the pandemic.

Some businesses are opening back up, and others are now closed for good.

All of this change begs a pretty important question, which jobs here in the Mountain State have been affected by the virus — whether positive or negative?

“Our economy is quickly shifting to a knowledge-based economy,” West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts says.

West Virginia used to rely heavily on its service industry – hotel, restaurant and retail workers.

But that is now changing.

“This is an economy that will take better care of those who hold a skill, or a trade,” Roberts says.

Carpenters, electricians and plumbers.

“In fact, we don’t have enough construction labor in West Virginia, people are coming from other states to get the jobs we have,” Roberts says.

Which is why more emphasis is being placed on technical schools.

There are also cleaning service workers.

“It’s starting to pick up,” says Garland Holley, owner of Maid to Perfection.

About one month ago, I visited with Holley. It was his first day back after closing because of COVID.

And now – “We’ll probably be hiring in the next month or so if things keep going the way they’re going,” says Holley.

We will also, of course, see a high demand for health care workers.

“For one thing, there are people in those jobs now who are getting burned out,” says Roberts. “This crisis is taking a heavy toll on our health care workers.”

Cyber security, coding, and technological jobs will also increase.

“We have to think about re-inventing ourselves,” Roberts says. “And for some of us, it will be harder than for others.”

Roberts also said it’s never too late to learn something new; and you might have to, to find work once this pandemic ends.

